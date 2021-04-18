Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

FBIO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 1,966,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,622. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

