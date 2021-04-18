Zacks: Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Billion

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post $16.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.97 billion and the highest is $16.43 billion. MetLife posted sales of $15.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.18 billion to $66.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.10 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 677.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.