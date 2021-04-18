Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.28). NOV posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NOV by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

