Zacks: Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.64. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.36. The stock had a trading volume of 497,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,547. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

