Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.29. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 4,526,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

