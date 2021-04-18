Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIOD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,396 shares of company stock worth $19,592,011. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

