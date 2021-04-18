Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.