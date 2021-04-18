Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Money Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

