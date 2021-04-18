Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

