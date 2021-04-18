Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

