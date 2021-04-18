ZeroSwap Trading 40.8% Lower This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

