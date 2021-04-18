ZINC (ZINC) Market Cap Achieves $142,429.85

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. ZINC has a total market cap of $142,429.85 and $232.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00667873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00037501 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.