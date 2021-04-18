Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.