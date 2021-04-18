Zymergen, Inc. (ZY) Plans to Raise $401 Million in April 22nd IPO

Zymergen, Inc. (ZY) plans to raise $401 million in an IPO on Thursday, April 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 13,600,000 shares at $28.00-$31.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Zymergen, Inc. generated $13.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $262.2 million. Zymergen, Inc. has a market cap of $2.8 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen, UBS Investment Bank and Lazard acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Zymergen, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Zymergen says in the prospectus: “In connection with our initial public offering, we plan to convert to a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware as a demonstration of our long-term commitment to our mission to displace the petrochemicals that pollute the Planet by designing, developing, and commercializing bio-based materials that deliver better performance than existing products, at attractive costs.”) We partner with Nature to design, develop, and commercialize bio-based breakthrough products that deliver extraordinary value to customers in a broad range of industries. Our first innovations include films designed for electronics companies to use in new categories of smart devices, including rollable tablets and naturally derived UV protection. Our consumer products include ZYM0201, a naturally derived non-DEET insect repellent, and we plan on partnering to create a microbial alternative to synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. We call our process biofacturing and we expect it will create better products faster, cheaper and more sustainably than traditional chemistry by engineering microbes to make novel biomolecules that are the key ingredients in those products. Our goal is to launch our products in about half the time and 1/10th of the cost (about five years and $50 million per product) of what traditional chemicals and materials companies can deliver, which would allow us to address a wide array of commercial applications. “.

Zymergen, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 762 employees. The company is located at 5980 Horton Street, Suite 105 Emeryville CA 94608 and can be reached via phone at (415) 801-8073 or on the web at http://www.zymergen.com/.

