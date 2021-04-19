$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

