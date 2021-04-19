-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 245,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,292. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $74.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.71.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

