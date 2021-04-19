$0.09 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,771. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.