-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter.

CBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 3,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 594,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

