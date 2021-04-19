-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 932,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. 3,308,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

