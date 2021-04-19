-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,900.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 294,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,960 and have sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MWK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 860,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

