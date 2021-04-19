$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,007. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $750.01 million, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

