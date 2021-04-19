-$0.39 EPS Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.37). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 684,797 shares of company stock worth $29,900,279.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,532,000.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.86 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

