-$0.46 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galecto.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.78. 37,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49. Galecto has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

