$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 8,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,642. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

