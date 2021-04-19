$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Navient stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 99,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,183. Navient has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

