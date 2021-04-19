0x (ZRX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $195.40 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, 0x has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002781 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $195.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00604968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039404 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

