0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and $606,969.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00693453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.16 or 0.06293505 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

