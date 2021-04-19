$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.