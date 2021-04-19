$1.24 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $238,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 71.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.