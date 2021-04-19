$1.38 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Comerica posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,860. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $73.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

