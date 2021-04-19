$10.97 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $10.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.95 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $71.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.82 million, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 735,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

