110,968 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in DraftKings by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $57.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Macquarie lifted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

