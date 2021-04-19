12,750 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

