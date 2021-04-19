$129.46 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $129.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.24 million and the lowest is $128.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $80.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $561.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $568.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $659.71 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $676.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $165.35. 156,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

