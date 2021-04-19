$143.80 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $143.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.12 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $606.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.21 million to $610.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.43 million, with estimates ranging from $670.23 million to $704.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -176.91 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.