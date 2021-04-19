14,749 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,887 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.