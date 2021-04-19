155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.32 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

