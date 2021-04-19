162,863 Shares in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MTNB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

