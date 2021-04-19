192,212 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $38,327,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Well by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Well by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

