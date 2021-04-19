$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. CommScope has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,398,000 after acquiring an additional 435,786 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

