$2.34 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

LEN stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. 2,213,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. Lennar has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

