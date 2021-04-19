$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post sales of $2.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 million. Curis reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $11.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 million to $11.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

