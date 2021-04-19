$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 2,198,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

