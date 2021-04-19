$236.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post sales of $236.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $225.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,210. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.