2,472 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,556. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81.

