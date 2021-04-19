2,736 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 897,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

