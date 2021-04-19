292,211 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

