$302.35 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce sales of $302.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.70 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,617. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

