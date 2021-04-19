3,116,601 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,116,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

