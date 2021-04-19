32,732 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

